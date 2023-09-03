Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Awesome Games Done Quick, games done quick

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 Comes To Pittsburgh In January

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 will be making an in-person return next January, as the charity event will be held in Pittsburgh.

Organizers behind GDQ have revealed that their annual Awesome Games Done Quick event will be returning in-person for 2024, as it will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The team revealed that the next event will take place from January 14-21, 2024, at the Wyndham Hotel and Resorts in downtown Pittsburgh. Presenting the same week's worth of retro game and modern title speedrunning, all in an effort to raise funds for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Submissions have already started for those looking to participate, and those who can't attend will be able to watch the event on Twitch.

"AGDQ is the start of GDQ's events calendar, which also includes Summer Games Done Quick and Frame Fatales events. Expert players from around the world highlight their skills by beating games as quickly as possible – often taking minutes to run through video games that might ordinarily require dozens of hours to complete. In turn, viewers share donations in a raucous livestream, the proceeds of which are given directly to the event's charity partner. Games Done Quick is a series of charity video game marathons. These events feature high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money for charity. Games Done Quick has teamed up with several charities in its 13-year history, including Doctors Without Borders and Prevent Cancer Foundation. To date, Games Done Quick has raised over $46.3 million for charity."

"The Prevent Cancer Foundation is celebrating 38 years as the only U.S. nonprofit organization focused solely on saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!