Back To The Dawn Received New Trailer During Gamescom 2023

Check out the Gamescom 2023 trailer for Back To The Dawn, as the game has a free demo out and plans for a possible 2024 release.

Indie game developer Metal Head Games and publisher Spiral Up Games have released a new trailer for Back To The Dawn, which debuted during Gamescom 2023. If you haven't seen this game yet, it is a wild prison-related title in which you're in an animal-centric society where you have been framed for a crime and incarcerated. You'll have to learn how to survive in prison, manipulate the system, try to break out, and, with any luck, find out who framed you. There's a free demo you can try out on Steam as it looks like the game won't be out until 2024. But for now, enjoy the trailer below!

"Back to the Dawn is an immersive prison survival and escape RPG adventure that will put your wit, cunning, and resolve to the test. You will dive into a world of intrigue and danger as you fight for your freedom and uncover a sinister plot! In the game, you'll step into the shoes of a framed journalist, navigating a treacherous maximum-security prison packed with secrets, challenges, and a colorful cast of inmates. Forge alliances, solve puzzles, learn new skills, and uncover hidden pathways as you plan your daring escape!"

Detailed Prison Exploration: Venture deep within the confines of an intricately designed maximum-security prison. Each corner, cell, and corridor offers a unique challenge, demanding strategic thinking and presenting countless opportunities for discovery.

Rich Tapestry of Inmates: Interact and form deep connections with a colorful cast of fellow inmates. Whether it's forging powerful alliances or cultivating dangerous gang rivalries, every character you meet comes with their own rich history and story, influencing the paths available to you.

Versatile Gameplay: Shape your path in Back to the Dawn through a variety of playstyles. Will you dominate with brute force, slink in the shadows, or weave a web of influence with your words? With diverse skill sets and branching upgrade paths, hone your skills, craft vital tools, and rise to prominence within the prison's power structure.

Challenging Escape Puzzles: Piece together an intricate escape route using the hidden secrets and lesser-known areas of the prison. From covert operations in the dimly lit laundry room to navigating the treacherous pathways of the underground sewers, your wit and resourcefulness will be tested at every turn.

Unique Prison Jobs: Engage in a range of prison jobs, each bringing its own set of challenges and rewards. From the gritty details of laundry sorting to the secret trades of contraband dealings, efficiency and prowess will dictate your earnings in this world where financial muscle is as crucial as your physical one.

High Replayability: Embark on an ever-evolving adventure with Back to the Dawn. Choices ripple throughout your journey, ensuring that each playthrough carves a distinct narrative. Decisions have weight; actions echo into the future, crafting a tale uniquely your own.

Multitude of Endings: The myriad paths of Back to the Dawn converge into a spectrum of endings, be it the choices you make, the alliances you broker, or the risks you take. This will contribute to your fate, be it the desolation of a life behind bars, the exhilaration of freedom, or the vindication of exoneration.

