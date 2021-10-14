Baldur's Gate 3 Launches Sixth Patch Into The Game

Larian Studios has officially added its sixth major patch to Baldur's Gate 3, adding in a ton of new content including a new class! The bigvgest updates this time around include new forms of magic, an adjustment to weapon actions, a new location to explore with Grymforce, a major overhaul on the graphics, and the addition of the Sorcerer class! We have more info on the class below and what they can do, while the full patch notes can be found here.

Sorcerers are the latest playable class to join Baldur's Gate 3, and these powerful magic-wielders are a force to be reckoned with. Harnessing powers from within, the Sorcerer class adds new spells to the game in addition to their signature ability, Metamagic. Metamagic allows you to adapt your spells in the heat of combat. With it, you can increase a spell's range, duration, or hit two enemies simultaneously, among other powerful variations — making you a powerful and unpredictable presence in battle. Metamagic can be used alongside other casters for devastating effects, and it's great fun in online co-op multiplayer! Sorcerers feature two subclasses, each with their own strengths, abilities and visual design: Wild Magic and Draconic Bloodline. Wild Magic : Wild Magic Sorcerers embrace chaos and chance, using their Tides of Chaos ability to manipulate the forces of fate. This ability allows them to gain advantage on attack rolls, ability checks, or saving throws, boosting their powers during combat. In turn, a Wild Magic Sorcerer can find themselves on the receiving end of a potential random effect. Examples include putting everyone around you on fire, gaining teleport as a bonus action or summoning a hostile mephit!

: Wild Magic Sorcerers embrace chaos and chance, using their Tides of Chaos ability to manipulate the forces of fate. This ability allows them to gain advantage on attack rolls, ability checks, or saving throws, boosting their powers during combat. In turn, a Wild Magic Sorcerer can find themselves on the receiving end of a potential random effect. Examples include putting everyone around you on fire, gaining teleport as a bonus action or summoning a hostile mephit! Draconic Bloodline: Draconic Bloodline Sorcerers possess magical abilities passed down through their dragon ancestry. Their faces etched with colored scales, they wield powers that correspond to the dragon they descend from. A Draconic Bloodline Sorcerer whose blood has mingled with a Red Dragon will gain additional benefits for fire spells, while dragon ancestors of other color-types can offer abilities relating to Acid, Lightning, Cold, and Poison. Additionally, this subclass receives an extra hit point with every level gained, making them powerful adversaries.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Baldur's Gate 3: Forging the Arcane – Grymforge (https://youtu.be/3LzQfzjIvuc)