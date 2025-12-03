Posted in: Games, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Band Of Crusaders, Ironward

Band Of Crusaders Releases New Cinematic Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Band Of Crusaders, as the team has created a cinematic trailer showcasing more of the story to come

Developer Virtual Alchemy, along with Ironward and publisher NCSoft, has released a brand-new trailer for Band of Crusaders, as players get a more cinematic look at the title. Just so you're aware, there's nothing here for gameplay. This is a totally animated trailer where they delve deeper into the main plot of the game to get yuou stoked about what's to come. What's more, the team has released a free demo today, with a small chunk of the opening part of the game, which you can play on Steam right now. Enjoy the trailer!

Band of Crusaders

In medieval Europe, sins give rise to demonic amalgamations. Heresy and fear slowly consume the entire realm. As Grandmaster of a knightly order, you are called to lead a crusade against this unholy menace. Gather your Brothers, strengthen your camp, and confront the Archdemons in fierce battles to reclaim the land from darkness. Band of Crusaders immerses you in a dark medieval fantasy where your leadership determines the fate of Europe. Experience a dynamic, tactical combat system enhanced by slow-motion mechanics. Victory hinges on character synergies, smart use of abilities, and unit positioning. The consequences of combat are significant, as every hit could lead to the permanent death of a crusader. Engagements will pull you into deep, stat-driven, party-based combat with a variety of maps offering different tactical opportunities.

Manage and develop a roster of up to 20 crusader knights while navigating scarce resources in a ravaged landscape. Develop your camp to support recruitment, healing, repairs, training, and more. Each crusader brings novelty to your camp with their own backgrounds, strengths and weaknesses as well as the ability to synergize with their Brothers. The upgradable buildings offer intricate interactions that are designed to foster experimentation and strategic campaign progression. Progress your crusaders through attributes and abilities with skill trees encouraging versatile multi-role builds. Select equipment to support your combat strategy and improve upon it throughout your campaign. Without fixed character classes, abilities are universal and connect directly with crusaders' weapons. Players can utilize a mix of active, passive, and semi-active abilities to craft their own playstyle.

