TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Eevee Pokémon Cards

In honor of this weekend's Eevee Community Day two-day event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Eevee cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Eevee picks in the comments below. Also, this weekend is the pre-release for the Eeveelution-themed Evolving Skies, so be sure to follow Bleeding Cool's coverage of this incredible set.

The first Eevee card from the Pokémon TCG arrived in the second set: the Jungle expansion. It's kind of crazy to think that a Pokémon as iconic as Eevee didn't make Base Set! Kagemaru Himeno illustrated this classic Eevee card, which depicts perhaps the franchise's cutest Normal-type bounding through a flowery field. The chase cards of this set were the Eeveelutions (Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon), which set the standard for Eevee-themed sets in the future.

This one hurt. I've been collecting Pokémon cards since I was young, and I've never seen this special Fan Club promo by Toshinao Aoki. A lot of the time, writing these articles leads me to more obscure finds, such as the Japan-exclusive 11th Anniversary Set, which led me to scoop that up. This card, though, is as unobtainable as it is beautiful. A cursory scroll through eBay shows this card being watched at over $5,000 raw… which one, shows the power of the Pokémon TCG and two… bums me out because I want it!

Gloriously weird. When I first saw this card in a promo box, I was stunned. The Pokémon TCG took a chance with this one, which showcases Eevee by Q-rais in an almost Adult Swim-esque style. There will probably never be an Eevee card like this again, and I'm just so glad that it exists.