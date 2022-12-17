Cuphead Physical Edition Receives Behind-The-Scenes Trailer

Studio MDHR, along with publisher iam8bit and distributor Skybound Games, released a brand new trailer for the physical release of Cuphead. The team has put together a fun one-minute video in which they show you all of the work that went into the initial trailer that made the announcement. Some of the details that were made into making all of the puppets and the setting so that it looked like a puppet show you might see in the 1930s is pretty cool, as that is a very specific style tied to a time period that matches the animation they made for the game. Enjoy the video below as you can still pre-order this edition for $200, set to be released in Q1 2023.

"The standard retail physical version of Cuphead will include The Delicious Last Course DLC expansion, six collectible Cuphead funnies cards, a Cuphead Club membership card and beautiful interior art in the case. Studio MDHR and iam8bit have collaborated to create the ultimate Collector's Edition for any Cuphead fan. This includes all of the aforementioned items in addition to the following premium collectibles: a vintage handcrafted Cuphead marionette puppet, a mechanical hand-crank music box, a unique and classy o-sleeve, and a map showcasing the world of Inkwell Isles from Cuphead – all within a premium box showcasing the Asbestos Safety Curtain that can be transformed to display the Cuphead marionette."

"Fans can also pre-order a new double 2xLP vinyl today, featuring old-timey tunes from The Delicious Last Course DLC expansion by composer Kristofer Maddigan. The vinyl includes a special foldout poster with art by Shawn Dickinson, as well as three recipe cards containing MDHR family recipes. That's not all, though, as fans who missed out on the original Cuphead vinyl release can expect a reprint going live soon on iam8bit."

"It has been five years since players first explored Inkwell Isles with Cuphead and Mugman. Since its release in 2017, Cuphead has become an indie phenomenon with a myriad of products and a more recently released animated Netflix series. Studio MDHR, iam8bit, and Skybound Games are excited to continue to build on the legacy of Cuphead with some special for fans across the world to own through the retail physical edition and Collector's Edition."