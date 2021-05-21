Bandai Namco Launches New Pac-Man Initiative To Get Pac-Tive
Bandai Namco has launched a brand new initiative this morning with Pac-Man to try and get everyone Pac-Tive. The company has invited fans from around the world to get "Pac-Tive" throughout 2021 in mind, body, and within their communities. Part of that has to do with the fact that they have partnered with both Giants Enterprises (the entrepreneurial arm of the San Francisco Giants), and the NBA for several exciting activities and collaborations over the course of 2021. You can read more about them below as they are planning a number of different events to help get you out of the house.
Avid runners can register for the Giant Race's 2021 RUN series, a year-long San Francisco Giants baseball-focused fitness program that includes monthly virtual challenges alongside four races traditionally held in Scottsdale, Sacramento, San Jose, and San Francisco. Completing monthly challenges will reward participants with one of 12 exclusive pins including a special "Join the PAC" Pac-Man pin for the month of May. Register at this link to start the challenge today!
Pac-Man's partnership with the NBA for the 2020-21 season continues with a new NBA Playoffs Adventure for Pac-Man Mobile as well as new NBA-inspired merchandise. Fans will have one last chance to play the NBA All-Star Event within Pac-Man Mobile before the NBA Playoffs Event begins later this month. In the NBA Playoffs Event, fans will be able to play through 20 levels representing the 20 teams in the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament and the NBA Playoffs, featuring fun basketball-inspired power-ups while collecting cards to fill out their Pac-Man NBA Playoffs album. New NBA-inspired Pac-Man gear is coming soon, including a Pac-Man x NBA by Junk Food collection available on NBAStore.com featuring apparel for all 30 NBA teams, a line of ISlide Pac-Man x NBA slide sandals, and much more to come.