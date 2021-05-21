Bandai Namco Launches New Pac-Man Initiative To Get Pac-Tive

Bandai Namco has launched a brand new initiative this morning with Pac-Man to try and get everyone Pac-Tive. The company has invited fans from around the world to get "Pac-Tive" throughout 2021 in mind, body, and within their communities. Part of that has to do with the fact that they have partnered with both Giants Enterprises (the entrepreneurial arm of the San Francisco Giants), and the NBA for several exciting activities and collaborations over the course of 2021. You can read more about them below as they are planning a number of different events to help get you out of the house.