Bandai Namco Reveals Updates For Multiple Dragon Ball Z Titles

Bandai Namco revealed this week a number of updates coming to a multiple Dragon Ball Z titles that fans might be interested in. The three games in question are Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. We already know about the Master Roshi addition coming to the fighting game, but they still have yet to lock down a proper release date. As for the other two, we have the complete details of them for you below as DBX will go into effect on August 26th, while Kakarot has minimal info on a DLC update with a yet-to-be-revealed release date. But we got a trailer for one of them for you to enjoy!

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Free Update with New Features Coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on August 26th (Stadia version update to follow): The Supreme Kai of Time joins the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 character roster.

One new mission and three new raid events have been added.

10 new partner customizations and three new costumes/accessories available.

Nine new techniques are being added.

13 new Super Souls available.

Ultimate Instinct Goku will be able to unleash a new skill called the Divine Kamehameha on his opponents.

New illustrations shown during load screens.

New mascots will come in three color variations. Dragon Ball FighterZ Master Roshi Screenshot Update: Master Roshi will be joining the Dragon Ball FighterZ character roster in September, exact date coming soon. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot A New Power Awakens Part 2 DLC Info Update: Goku and Vegeta will be able to transform into Super Saiyan God Super Saiyans. Players will be able to use the Ultimate Kamehameha to deal damage both to direct and surrounding foes. Official release timing and more details to come.