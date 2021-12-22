Bandai Namco To Release .Hack//G.U. Last Recode On Switch

Bandai Namco revealed today that they will be releasing a Nintendo Switch version of .hack//G.U. Last Recode this March. The game has had an interesting release history as the titles were originally published on the PS2 from 2006 to 2007, and then it was eventually re-released as a compilation for both PC and the PS4 back in 2017. Now as part of the 20th anniversary of the franchise, the BN will be releasing the full version of this one onto the Switch. You can check out the full trailer down below as the game is currently set to come out on March 11th, 2021.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode brings together four massive RPG experiences to form one epic compelling story for fans and newcomers to the franchise," said Summer Nguyen, Associate Brand Manager at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. "We're so excited to bring the game to Nintendo Switch for the 20-year-anniversary of the series, and we can't wait to see how fans celebrate with .hack//G.U. Last Recode!"

Log back into the .hack//G.U. trilogy and return to "The World," as Haseo tracks down Tri-Edge in .hack//G.U. Last Recode, now with enhanced graphics, improved gameplay, and brand new modes!

This collection includes all 3 original .hack//G.U. titles, Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption, all fully restored and remastered. As well as an all new exclusive 4th Volume: .hack//G.U. Reconnection. Dive into the world of .hack and experience a gripping story full of mysteries and eclectic characters. Reconnection, the 4th epilogue chapter, is sure to delight longtime fans as well as those new to the .hack universe.