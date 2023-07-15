Posted in: DONTNOD Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden, DON'T NOD

Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden Reveals November Release Date

Focus Entertainment, along with DON'T NOD, confirmed Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden is headed to PC via Steam in early November.

Focus Entertainment and DON'T NOD have revealed their next game, Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden, will be coming out this November. The game has been in the works for a few years now, as they are bringing you an all-new Action RPG where your decisions can have dramatic consequences. You will team up with a partner to head out and solve extremely haunting cases where you will battle against supernatural forces, with a mix of Antea's spiritual powers and Red's physical arsenal. All with the goal of altering or preventing fate from bringing a darker end, but as you go along, you will start to ask, whether or not your choices are having the impact you desire. You can check out the latest trailer down below, as the game is currently set to be released on November 7th, 2023.

"Experience a powerful and intimate narrative in Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden, where you play as Antea Duarte and Red Mac Raith. You are lovers and Banishers – ghost hunters who vow to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. But when Antea tragically becomes one of the spirits she loathes, you take on a desperate search for a way to liberate her from her new plight. Enter the lives of New Eden's communities in a world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets. Use your wits and combine Antea's spiritual abilities with Red's powerful arsenal to defeat and banish the souls that torment the living. Heavy decisions will lie on your path as you decide the fate of New Eden's inhabitants – be they living people or wandering souls – dramatically impacting your story and the challenges you'll face. Will you honor your Banisher oath or sacrifice the living in a desperate bid to bring your beloved back?"

