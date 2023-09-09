Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster, Dormidin Studio, SelectaPlay

Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster Announced For PC & Consoles

SelectaPlay has revealed an all-new video game on the way this week as we got a look at the action title Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster.

Indie game developer Dormidin Studio and publisher SelectaPlay revealed a new game this week as they announced Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster. This particular title is a classic hand-drawn 2D action game that fits into the Metroidvania style as you go on a quest for revenge after a brief peace has been broken between humans and non-humans in this game's world. Enjoy the trailer below as the game looks to be coming out sometime in 2024.

"After the brief peace that followed the wars of the portals that devastated the country, new winds of war now threaten its inhabitants. The new king of Imperia, together with the Sacred Kingdom, has declared war against non-humans, using the services of one of the Last Wizards of Arborea: Trece XIII and their generals. This is the moment of the prophecy, the moment when a chosen one will unite Men and beasts to bring peace. Welcome to the world of Arborea. Welcome to Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster."

You are the last of the Beastmasters; use the souls of animals and creatures to transform and progress through the adventure.

Explore a continuous Metroidvania-style map, open new paths, and unlock new routes with your Beastmaster abilities. Evil and sorcery lurk in all corners.

Gather beads for your ritual necklace: discover fangs, amulets, and plant roots that will change your attacks, vitality, or Mana.

Enhance your skills and acquire new items by entering duels in different Arenas. Battles will use close cameras and energy bars like in classic fighting games.

Find new sword techniques that your old Sensei taught you, use magic potions, and summon curses. Thanks to your sword, you have the power of a god.

Throughout your adventure, you will discover NPCs that will give more depth to the narrative and communicating with them will open new mission arcs (as in an Anime series) and completely different endings.

