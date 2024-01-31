Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Merge Games, Smalland: Survive The Wilds

Smalland: Survive The Wilds Leaves Early Access In Mid-February

After being in Early Access for nearly a year, Smalland: Survive The Wilds will finally be fully released for PC this month.

Article Summary 'Smalland: Survive The Wilds' exits Early Access, full launch on February 15.

Available on PS5, XSX|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Embark on a miniature survival adventure in a vast, hostile world.

Build, craft, tame creatures, and explore diverse biomes of Smalland.

Indie game developer and publisher Merge Games announced that Smalland: Survive The Wilds will finally leave Early Access in a few weeks. The game has been out since March 2023, with occasional updates being published to it from time to time. But now that's over, as the game will launch in full on February 15 for PS5, XSX|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can check out the latest trailer here to see what the game has in store when the full version drops.

Smalland: Survive The Wilds

Before the time of the giants, we lived freely under the Sun and Moon. Centuries have passed, but those stories of the surface world have been passed down through the generations. Now the giants are gone, and you, Vanguard, must venture out into the wilds once more on an urgent mission. Be brave, and do not falter… Experience a big adventure on a tiny scale! Enjoy multiplayer survival in a vast, hazardous world. Preparation is key when you're this small & at the bottom of the food chain. Craft weapons and armor, tame & ride creatures, build encampments, and explore a strange new land.

Scale skyscraper-sized trees, scramble through cavernous cracks in roads, and more as you experience the unique biomes of Smalland's huge open world.

Craft powerful armor sets to personalize your appearance, grant you resistance from the elements, abilities, and more.

Tame and ride wild creatures from Geckos to Scorpions; the world and its inhabitants are yours to conquer.

Scavenge, refine, and craft resources to build your encampment on the ground or in the canopy.

Claim a Great Tree to design and build a base that will follow you to any world.

Uncover ancient lore from hidden NPCs scattered throughout the world as you learn to survive in this hostile wilderness.

Play solo or with up to 9 additional friends in multiplayer with crossplay between Steam and Epic Games Store.

