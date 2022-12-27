Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Zamazenta V SAR

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at another Special Art Rare from the set.

The final Zamazenta card of the Sword & Shield era is this gorgeous Special Art Rare by Haru Akasaka, who uses a stunning, lush red color palette for the forest environment of this Legendary Pokémon. This is Akasaka's first contribution to the Pokémon TCG, but fans of Niantic's Pokémon GO may recognize his artwork from the game's Five Year Anniversary celebration seen here. It has been fun seeing the mix of artists contributing to Special Art Rares in this set, as we have seen first-time artists, returning legends, as well as artists like this who have played in the Pokémon world but not yet the TCG.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.