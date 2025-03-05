Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: wrestling, wwe, WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 Reveals Full List of Upcoming DLC Packs

We now know most of the roster additions coming to WWE 2K25 after the game launches, with some awesome and also questionable choices

Article Summary WWE 2K25 DLC unveils diverse roster with new and returning stars plus exciting celebrity additions.

Notable absences like Demolition spark debate among fans despite newly signed Legends deals.

Five DLC packs release in 2025, featuring unique collections including NBA stars and wrestling icons.

Release date set for March 14, with potential for last-minute roster updates and additions.

2K Games has released the almost complete list of DLC packs and roster additions coming to WWE 2K25 after the game launches, and there are some interesting choices. A lot of these choices are pretty cool, with the first New Wave Pack adding the Motor City Machine Guns, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer. However, some of the additions that are getting high criticism online are the TBA slots for celebrity additions, as well as three dedicated to NBA stars, as opposed to adding more legends or stars in the company. For example, Demolition, who recently signed a Legends deal with WWE, is not listed in any DLC. (In fact, there's a big lack of tag teams on the roster.) Abyss of TNA fame is being added, but no Joe Hendry.

Now, with all that said, it is entirely possible for 2K Games to add some people at the last minute. As you may recall, WWE 2K24 was already in the final stages of being completed when CM Punk returned in late 2023. They were able to add him in as a DLC character as part of the ECW Pack. So it's not like it's impossible to add people to the game after the fact. But in our opinion, if you're going to dedicate five slots to non-wrestlers, we should get one more DLC pack out of it for some glaring omissions. WWE 2K25 will be released on March 14.

WWE 2K25 – Season Pass / DLC Packs

New Wave Pack – May 2025 Alex Shelly Chris Sabin Giulia Stephanie Vaquer Special celebrity guest to be announced

Dunk & Destruction Pack – June 2025 Abyss Great Khali Three NBA stars to be announced



Fearless Pack – July 2025 New Jack Jordynne Grace Penta Bull Nakano Special celebrity guest to be announced



Attitude Era Superstars Pack – September 2025 D'Lo Brown Billy Gunn Road Dogg Victoria Mark Henry



Saturday Night's Main Event Pack – November 2025 Jesse Ventura Paul Orndorff Tito Santana Junk Yard Dog Sid Justice



