Battlefield 6 Dops Details & Trailer For Season One

Battlefield 6 has already revealed the new content coming as part of Season One's launch, which will officially launch next week

Article Summary Battlefield 6 Season One launches October 28, introducing three themed phases of new content.

Season One kicks off with Rogue Ops, featuring the new Blackwell Fields map and intense Strikepoint mode.

California Resistance arrives November 18, adding the Eastwood map and Sabotage game mode for fresh tactics.

Winter Offensive closes the season on December 9, bringing icy maps, seasonal content, and free gameplay features.

Electronic Arts has revealed the next batch of content coming to Battlefield 6, as they confirmed what's on the way for Season One. The shorthand to the season is that it will be divided into three parts, as the first will see Rogue Ops, the second focuses on the California Resistance, and the third will be the Winter Offensive. Each of them has a specific theme with military hardware, cutting-edge gadgets, new maps, and better weapons. We have mroe details and a trailer here as the season kicks off on October 28, 2025.

Season One

The first phase of action-packed seasonal content begins with Rogue Ops next week, which includes a new map called Blackwell Fields built for all-out warfare chaos and an intense new 4v4 mode called Strikepoint. This is followed by two additional first season content releases. California Resistance launches on November 18, and includes a map set in the suburbs of Southern California called Eastwood and a new mode called Sabotage where players must destroy as many sites as possible before the round ends.

Winter Offensive is the final Season 1 phase, launching on December 9, packed with special seasonal themed content, which also brings an icy chill to Empire State. Seasonal content will be released on a consistent basis, adding maps, modes, weapons, and more, available on all platforms. All gameplay-impacting features will be free or earnable as part of our commitment to fair play and access for all players.

Battlefield 6

The ultimate all-out warfare experience. Fight in high-intensity infantry combat. Rip through the skies in aerial dogfights. Demolish your environment for a strategic advantage. Harness complete control over every action and movement using the Kinesthetic Combat System. In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals, the deadliest weapon is your squad. Victory, however you envision it. Battlefield 6 has more ways to win than ever before. Seize glory in iconic, large-scale modes including Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush. Jump into fast-paced action with King of the Hill, Domination, and Payload. Change the rules of war with the revamped and refined Battlefield Portal. Fight in iconic locations all over the world including Cairo, Brooklyn, Gibraltar and more.

