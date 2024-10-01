Posted in: Beadle & Grimm's, Critical Role, Darrington Press, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Candela Obscura

Beadle & Grimm's Reveals Candela Obscura Premium Edition

Beadle & Grimm’s is working with Darrington Press, the publishing arm of Critical Role, to release a Premium Edition of Candela Obscura

Beadle & Grimm's teams up with Darrington Press for a Premium Edition of Candela Obscura.

Horrors of the Fairelands includes eight new assignments in a 216-page hardcover book.

includes eight new assignments in a 216-page hardcover book. Set features regional maps, a GM screen, in-world handouts, and two detailed metal props.

50 art cards offer visual and reference support, enhancing the immersive tabletop experience.

Beadle & Grimm's revealed a new Premium Edition on the way, as they're working with Critical Role's publishing division, Darrington Press, for a new Candela Obscura release. Specifically, they are releasing one for their latest horror adventure, Horrors of the Fairelands. As it is with many of their special edition releases, this boxed set comes back with several immersive elements designed to support GM's who choose to run any or all eight of the new assignments. You can pre-order it now for $200 as it will be released to those who purchased it in February 2025. We have more details on what's inside for you here.

Candela Obscura: Horrors of the Fairelands Premium Edition

Horrors of the Fairelands Premium Edition is filled with all the elements a Game Master (GM) needs to create an amazing campaign set in the world of Candela Obscura, the investigative horror tabletop roleplaying game.

The Book: The 216-page Horrors of the Fairelands contains eight all-new suspenseful and horror-filled assignments crafted to engage, challenge, and terrify your players. Wrapped in a tactile linen finish with foil stamping, this hardcover book includes key GM rule reminders in the front and a glossary of story elements in the back.

Region Maps: 23" × 35" map of the geographically diverse Fairelands region 13" × 17" map of Newfaire, the capital city of the Fairelands

GM Screen: Includes key rules and reminders to support the GM during gameplay.

Includes key rules and reminders to support the GM during gameplay. 29 In-world Handouts: Spanning letters, pamphlets, flyers, hand-drawn maps, notes, and membership cards, these handouts are always a "wow" moment at the table.

Spanning letters, pamphlets, flyers, hand-drawn maps, notes, and membership cards, these handouts are always a "wow" moment at the table. Two Props: Beautifully rendered metal props to support the included assignments and beyond. Token of Fairness Ancient Fairen Amulet

Beautifully rendered metal props to support the included assignments and beyond. 50 Art Cards: Designed to rest on the top of your GM screen, these 50 art cards have gorgeous artwork of people, places, and phenomena on the front and quick-reference GM info on the back.

