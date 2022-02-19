Become A Cat Detective In Albert Wilde: Quantum P.I.

Indie developer and publisher beyondthosehills revealed their latest game this week as they're releasing Albert Wilde: Quantum P.I. This game will straight-up have you play a cat detective in a sci-fi mystery noir version of 1930's New York City. Complete with the black and white look to everything as you attempt to solve crimes while the cops can't figure anything out. Right now the game is currently slated to be released sometime in Q3 2022 after originally being promoted to come out in July. However, you'll get a taste of the game this month as it joins the roster of titles that will be releasing a free demo during Steam Next Fest starting on February 21st. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer before the demo drops.

A freakish corpse… a pissed-off bookie… a wormhole to another reality… it's just another day in the office for Albert Wilde, feline private eye. Quantum P.I. is a short (3-4 hour runtime) genre-bending narrative game set in a fictional version of New York in the 1930s, featuring atmospheric visuals, and at least one joke about cat nipples (they have six!). Players must talk, walk and puzzle their way through a murder mystery that's messier than a fresh hairball, in this hilarious zoological tribute to the golden age of noir. Vintage visuals inspired by 1930's cinema: 4:3 aspect ratio, black and white colours, and a world of light and shadow

A lighthearted genre-bending mystery from the team behind relaxing puzzler 'Reky', written with the support from renowned narrative design company Talespinners.

Navigate different dialogue options, and peel back the layers of a mind-bending mystery.

Loveable anthropomorphic characters of all stripes, brought to life with collage animation and non-human "voice" acting.

A captivating voice over and atmospheric music, to get you right into the noir mood!