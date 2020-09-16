Bethesda Drops A New Trailer For Deathloop During The PS5 Showcase

During today's PS5 Showcase, Bethesda Softworks surprised us with a new flashy trailer explaining the plot to Deathloop. This brand new trailer basically gives us a lot more insight into the game and drops a bit of hot lore for people to get into. In the video, which you can check out below, we see the protagonist Colt as he seeks out two of the eight key assassination targets. They're keeping him imprisoned on the time-locked island of Blackreef, from which he can't escape as every day starts out the same. Since you learn from every single day, you are presented with several different ways to quickly and efficiently eliminate targets so you can get through the day faster and making it easier to kill your targets. However, you're also being hunted down everywhere you turn. Enjoy the trailer below as you trying to break the cycle sometime this holiday season.

