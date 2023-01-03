Bethesda Says Starfield Still On Track For 2023 Release

Bethesda Softworks has released some new info today in which they stand by the promise that Starfield will come out in 2023. There's been speculation since Day 1 of us learning this game existed as to when we'd see it, especially when you consider the fact that a lot of the company's games end up taking longer than some anticipate them to be finished by. In 2018 the company set a trademark for it, and we're learning that the game is currently being planned for release in May 2023. The Elder Scrolls VI was announced as being in pre-production clear back at E3 2018, and as of the day we're writing this, it's been confirmed anonymously by other websites that it's STILL in pre-production. So when it comes to the idea of hearing when a game is set to be coming out, you kinda have to take the entire thing with a grain of salt. Especially today with the company itself posting a timetable for Starfield.

A few different websites picked up on Bethesda launching a brand new support site to kick off 2023, which comes with a Q&A for multiple titles. In the Q&A field for Starfield, there is a question that straight-up asks, "What is Starfield's release date?" To which the website has posted, "Starfield arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023." This goes in line with a gameplay video the company released in 2022, letting fans know that the game had been pushed back to that timeframe. However, since that time, there's been little to confirm that it will make that date. We would love to see the game out this year, however, we'd also love to have a game that runs well and doesn't require 50 updates like some other space titles we've known in the past few years. So if they really are on track, cool! But if it suddenly came out that it's been pushed back again, we wouldn't entirely be surprised or angered by it.