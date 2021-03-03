Bethesda Softworks Announces DOOM 3: VR Edition For PSVR

DOOM fans rejoice as you're getting a special VR experience on the PSVR. Today Bethesda Softworks announced DOOM 3: VR Edition. This is a pretty cool upgrade as you're getting the original version of the game, plus the expansions, reimagined as a VR experience with all of the chaos and horror that came with it the first time around. The graphics have gotten somewhat of an upgrade, and now you'll be using your head to check every corner as well as looking at your left arm for vitals. But it is every bit the gore-filled shooter it ever was. You can check out some screenshots of it below along with the brief trailer showing it off. The game will officially drop into PSVR on March 29th, 2021. Here's hoping it's successful enough for them to bring it to other VR platforms.

Featuring both DOOM 3 and its expansions – Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission – DOOM 3: VR Edition retools id Software's horror-action classic for PSVR technology. Uncover the truth behind the UAC's dark experiments, fight unholy creatures in terrifying environments and wield an arsenal of iconic weaponry with new textures, shaders and sound effects as you survive against the forces of Hell across over 15 hours of heart-stopping action. Immerse yourself deeper in the terror thanks to all-new enhancements for virtual reality, including head tracking to peer around corners, angling shots with your flashlight-mounted weapons, 180-degree quick-turn functionality to catch sneaking demons in their tracks and a wrist-mounted display to track your health, armor and ammo. Combined with the original DOOM 3's critically acclaimed action-horror gameplay, virtual reality fans are in for one Hell of an experience with DOOM 3: VR Edition.