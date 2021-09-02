Beyond A Steel Sky Comes To Consoles In Late November

Microids and Revolution Software announced earlier today that they will be releasing Beyond A Steel Sky onto consoles this coming November. From the mind of Charles Cecil, creator of the Broken Sword series, with art direction by Dave Gibbons, the artist behind Watchmen, this game is designed to be the spiritual successor to the 1994 PC title Beneath A Steel Sky. This game will take you back to the glory years of that franchise as the storyline behind it clearly has the heart and soul of what the original packed into it. Now you'll be able to experience it in a couple of months as it will release on Nintendo Switch as well as both current and next-gen versions of Xbox and PlayStation on November 30th, 2021. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game below!

Beyond A Steel Sky stands as a thrilling story of loyalty and redemption set in an eerie and terrifying world of AI-driven social controls. Set a decade after the events of the first game, Beyond a Steel Sky immerses players once again in the captivating Union City – a dystopian cyberpunk city full of mysterious, sinister secrets. With Dave Gibbons's breathtaking comicbook art style, the game is a hugely ambitious adventure which redefines the genre by allowing the player to subvert the world, populated by AI-driven characters, with interesting solutions to puzzles emerging from their actions. An adventure set within a dynamic world, populated by willful characters driven by motivations that the player can subvert. In combination with a unique hacking tool, multiple solutions to puzzles emerge from player choices. Unravel dark conspiracies, defeat a terrifying antagonist in this dramatic, humorous, cyberpunk thriller, which explores contemporary themes: social control, AI, and total surveillance. A beautifully detailed, comic-book styled world, from the mind of legendary comic artist Dave Gibbons. Intelligent puzzles are interwoven with an intriguing dramatic narrative to deliver a compelling gameplay experience.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Beyond a Steel Sky l Official Release Date Trailer NA l Microids & Revolution Software Ltd (https://youtu.be/lR7ffBQHTGw)