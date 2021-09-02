Big Rumble Boxing Releases New Extended Gameplay Video

This morning, Survios released a brand new extended video for Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions showing off more gameplay. The video, which you can check out down at the bottom, shows off nearly seven minutes' worth of content in the game near the start. You'll get a glimpse of how the story plays out a little as you start off as a boxer making his way up through the ranks. This particular video has you fighting the younger Drago in a back alley with Rocky as your trainer. Enjoy the video as the game will be released this Friday, September 3rd, on PC and all three major consoles.

Do you have what it takes to be a Champion? Step into the ring in Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions to show off your boxing skills in a knockout arcade experience. Don the boxing gloves of legends like Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa, or fight as one of 18 other iconic characters from the Creed and Rocky universe. Challenge your friends and family in local multiplayer mode, where you can flex your hard-hitting boxing moves in intense, head-to-head matches. Or, practice your boxing moves in classic Creed and Rocky training montages and take on world-class opponents across a variety of thrilling locations, as you follow each character's unique story. Developed by the team who brought you Creed: Rise to Glory for VR platforms, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, the second collaboration between Survios and MGM Studios, brings the gripping intensity of Creed boxing to consoles and PC for the first time.

Pick-up-and-play controls meet robust boxing mechanics to empower players to fight opponents in arcade-style settings with moves that are easy to pick up but tough to master. Win each match while playing your way through the legendary tales of 20 distinct characters. Fight as Adonis Creed, Rocky Balboa, and a massive roster of legends from the Creed and Rocky universe, including Apollo Creed, Ivan & Viktor Drago, and Clubber Lang. Live out classic Creed and Rocky training moments in thematic mini games. Choose your character and get ready to duke it out in high-stakes matches against friends and family in local player-versus-player mode.