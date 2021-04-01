Godzilla Vs. Kong Rumbles Into World Of Warships

Godzilla Vs. Kong has raged a battle onto a lot of promotional items and platforms, the latest one being World Of Warships for a special event. Wargaming and Toho Co, Ltd. have brought both beasts to life in their own special way with two new ships, each with one of the titans standing on the deck. Each ship will come with playable commanders, movie-themed camouflages, patches, flags, and more. All of which will be available in-game during the promotion, which for some reason will start later in May 2021. No idea why it's been pushed back that far, and we don't have a start date or any idea of how long it will run. You can read more about it from the announcement below.

In this ultimate heavyweight battle, there can be only one winner. Representing Team Godzilla, wearing blue and weighing 41,217 tons is the Japanese battleship Amagi. In the orange corner, representing Team Kong and weighing 37,484 tons is USS North Carolina battleship. Both teams will come with unique movie-inspired permanent camouflages, but also with their own consumable camouflages, patches, flags, and more. On the console side, World of Warship: Legends players who choose Godzilla will have a unique battleship by the name of Heat Ray while the Kong fans will have a great counterpart in Primal, a battleship representing the creature's might. All that will be offered together with the accompanying commanders, consumable camouflages, patches, flags and more.

"Nearly 60 years ago, King Kong and Godzilla first faced each other on the big screen in Japan, and since then the rivalry of these mythical creatures has captured the imagination of millions around the world," said Aleksandr Nikolaev, Senior Publishing Producer from Wargaming. "World Of Warships is always searching for new and exciting content our players would appreciate and we are delighted to share with them our vision of this legendary titans clash." "Wargaming is the perfect partner to allow fans to jump into the action and take part in the long-awaited showdown between these two massive Titans," said Sam Rappaport, Director of Interactive Media at Legendary Entertainment. "Through this collaboration, fans will be able to experience the immense size and scale of the movie through this epic clash of Team Godzilla and Team Kong battleships."