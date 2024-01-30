Posted in: BioWare, Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: destiny 2, mass effect

BioWare & Bungie Come Together For New Destiny 2 Crossover Event

Bungie have come together with BioWare for a new crossover event in Destiny 2, where a few nods to Mass Effect will be added to the game.

Article Summary Destiny 2 collaborates with BioWare for a Mass Effect-themed crossover event.

New armor sets inspired by Mass Effect characters coming to Destiny 2 on Feb 13.

Alliance Requisitions Bundle free for players; new Mass Effect-themed items for Silver.

Riven’s Wishes and Moments of Triumph events bring new quests and exclusive rewards.

Bungie revealed they have collaborated with BioWare for a brand new Destiny 2 crossover event with Mass Effect for the next few weeks. They're technically not calling it a Mass Effect crossover, as all of the info and promotion for this goes out of its way, not to mention the BioWare game by name. But part of the content is called The Normandy Crew Bundle, so it's pretty obvious. The bundle will be added to the game on February 13 in the in-game Eververse store, and will come with a Commander Shepard-inspired N7 armor set for Titans, a Garrus-inspired Vakarian set for Hunters, and a Liara-inspired Shadow Broker set for Warlocks, as you can see them all below. The game will also be getting some additional updates and events to take part in, which we have more info about below.

Destiny 2 x Mass Effect

In celebration of the partnership, all players will be able to claim the Alliance Requisitions Bundle, including the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow, which will be available at no cost. Players can also get the Omni Strike finisher and Flux Dance emote for Silver.

Riven's Wishes

Riven's Wishes are new weekly quests open to all players from January 30 until March 12. During this period, Guardians will be tasked with completing a pursuit each week to earn a token redeemable for a treasure trove of rewards. Choose from the Wish for Strength to earn Last Wish raid Deepsight weapons, Wish for Protection to armor up with Exotic gear from the Lightfall year, or Wish for Beauty to collect event mementos and essential Ascendant crafting materials.

Moments of Triumph

Join the year of Lightfall celebrations with Moments of Triumph, running from January 30 to June 3, available to all Destiny 2 players (with select Triumphs requiring expansions or Season entitlements). This celebratory capstone event sets the stage before The Final Shape, inviting Guardians to conquer an array of Triumphs that honor the past year of our journey in Destiny 2. By completing the MMXXIII Seal, players can purchase the Moments of Triumph shirt from the Bungie Store via Bungie Rewards. Players who complete the Paracausal Adventurer Triumph by tackling the past year's raids and dungeons can unlock an exclusive patch through Bungie Rewards to enhance their Moments of Triumph shirt.

