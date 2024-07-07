Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bitsummit, BitSummit Drift 2024

BitSummit Drift 2024 Reveals Details For Stage Events

Organizers behind BitSummit Drift 2024 revealed a few of their plans for the event this month, as we have an idea what will be on stage.

Organizers behind BitSummit have revealed some of their plans for BitSummit Drift 2024, as they confirmed what will be taking place on stage. The event is set to take place from July 19-21 at the Kyoto Industrial Promotion Center in Kyoto, Japan. The team is planning to feature music performances, panel discussions, and live interviews with several industry vets from Japan and other parts of the world. We have their official announcement for you below including the guests they will have present for the stage events.

BitSummit Drift 2024 – Stage Events

This year's BitSummit stage promises an array of captivating sessions, including a highly anticipated talk panel featuring Ryoya Usuhane, the 2023 Grand Prize winner of the "Kami Game Creator Evolution" contest. He will be joined by industry legends Shuhei Yoshida, head of the Indie Initiative at Sony, and Takashi Tokita, producer at Square Enix and professor at Tokyo University of the Arts, to delve into the appeal of award-winning indie games.

Special musical performances are set to electrify the BitSummit audience on-site and offline, starting with Professor Sakamoto, the pitch-perfect electronic maestro best known for his renditions of classic, retro game music. Sakamoto's return as the opening act promises to set the tone for the three-day weekend of festivities. Also performing this year are Family Continue, a dynamic duo celebrated for their retro game-themed music and energetic rap. Their unique "Chip-Hop" style, blending 8-bit sounds with Famicom-inspired rap, has garnered a dedicated following and promises an unforgettable experience for fans.

In addition to these highlights, attendees can look forward to a variety of other exciting stage events throughout BitSummit Drift. Hosting the stage with their signature enthusiasm, returning MCs Aoi Yokomachi and J-mon will ensure an energized and entertaining showcase. For those unable to attend in person, all stage events will be streamed live on YouTube and Twitch, offering global access to the festival's vibrant energy.

