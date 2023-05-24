BitSummit Reveals 2023 Program As Tickets Go On Sale We now have an idea of what the organizers behind BitSummit are planning to do when the event returns for its 11th year this July.

Organizers behind BitSummit revealed their plans this week for the 11th Annual event, set to take place this July. The team confirmed that they will have over 90 diverse titles from Japan and across the globe on display from July 14th-16th, each one being playable in Kyoto as they will also have some livestream content for those who cannot attend in person. The list of games being presented includes multiple award-winning titles that are being presented alongside soon-to-be-discovered gems. We for more info on the event for you below as the complete list of developers and publishers can be found on its website.

"Gamers can now get a preview of over 90 diverse titles from Japan and across the globe that will be playable in Kyoto next month. These include a mix of award-winning, critically-acclaimed games alongside soon-to-be-discovered gems. Get ready to experience the best of indie gaming from around the world as BitSummit Let's Go! showcases a diverse selection of award-winning and up-and-coming titles on live streams across multiple platforms. dditional information regarding participating titles, special guest speakers, streaming booths, influencers, and sponsors will be unveiled in the coming weeks. "

"BitSummit is an annual festival based in Kyoto, celebrating independent game developers and development in Japan. Founded in late 2012 to support, unify, and evangelize the vibrant and innovative Japanese independent game development scene to the world at large, BitSummit has established itself as Japan's premier separate gaming event, attracting thousands of visitors annually, as well as a notable, international media presence. BitSummit has been covered by every leading gaming website worldwide and featured in print publications such as Weekly Famitsu, Dengeki PlayStation, GamesTM, EDGE, and more. BitSummit has also been the focus of panel discussions at the Game Developers Conference, IndieCade, IndieCade East, and CEDEC. BitSummit continues to grow alongside the burgeoning Japanese independent development scene in its tenth year."

