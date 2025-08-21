Black Desert Expands With New Edania Region in Latest Update

Embark on a dark and gripping narrative as the Society of Equilibrium summons only the most seasoned Adventurers. Those with a level 60 or higher character will be able to start the new questline. Also introduced is a new Edania Adventure Log featuring seven branching storylines, each offering unique choices and rewards as players carve their own path through the Demon Realm.

Boss Subjugation – Weekly PvE Challenges: Within Edania's cursed castles lie rulers steeped in corruption. Every week, Adventurers may confront one of these powerful bosses in a private instance, ensuring intense battles without interference from others.

Throne of Edana – New PvP Challenge: After defeating a regional boss, Adventurersearn the right to compete for the Throne of Edana. Every Sunday, the top 10 contenders enter a free-for-all showdown to claim their rule over the domain. The last remaining Adventurer will face the reigning Edana, and upon final victory, will be crowned as the "King of Edana",gaining exclusive privileges and powerful buffs befitting their sovereignty.