Black Desert Launches First-Ever Co-Op Dungeon: Atoraxxion

Pearl Abyss has officially launched their first co-op dungeon into Black Desert as players can now experience Atoraxxion. This new dungeon was created to be both a massive challenge with rewards that will make your day, btu also forces you to do the one thing a lot of players have a hard time learning to do: cooperate. Because it will take two people in order to complete a lot of what's in the middle of this winding dungeon. We have the full details belwo along with a couple videos showing it off.

Atoraxxion, the last stronghold, requires five Adventurers to work together to defeat the enemies and conquer the dungeon – creating a new experience for Black Desert players. The highly-anticipated PvE dungeon is divided into four themed territories: desert, ocean, canyon, and forest. Vahmalkea, the desert fortress, is first to be released and available now. Atoraxxion provides an intriguing storytelling experience with all-new combat challenges and compelling gameplay. To celebrate the arrival of Atoraxxion, Black Desert Online is launching another round of Twitch Drop campaigns. By watching the Black Desert Online on Twitch, Adventurers can get precious rewards like Enhancement Help Kit, Cron Stones, Magical Elixir, Item Collection Increase Scroll, and, for new players, a Game Pass which enables free game play for life! Adventurers can look forward to the various features in the dungeon including: Enthralling Storylines : Beautiful cutscenes with voiceover tell the story of the last ancient Sage, Rux Maha Dehkia, who built Atoraxxion for the war against Black Spirit. Four of Rux's apprentices fell defending the dungeon for failing to work together. Adventurers will learn more as the story progresses.

Cryptic Puzzles : The puzzles in the dungeon are the primary feature and provide a classic RPG appeal to the game. Adventurers will have to memorize the order of the lights on the pillars or balance the scale with the boxes, and more, to advance stages.

Gripping Combat: Ancient Weapons will create a new atmosphere and introduce a combat-style to the world of Black Desert. In Atoraxxion, Adventurers' strategic battle prowess will be tested. Players will need to explore and learn their enemies weaknesses and pinpoint vulnerable areas to defeat the Final Boss Lucretia.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Atoraxxion Vahmalkea is Unveiled [Black Desert] (https://youtu.be/sFCwFI9z9yo)