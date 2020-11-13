Black Desert Mobile Reveals Grand Desert Expansion

Pearl Abyss released new details for Black Desert Mobile's next update as it's getting the Grand Desert expansion. The developers didn't give any hard dates with the announcement today, only that this would be a massive addition to the game that would coincide with its one-year anniversary, which is set to happen on December 8th. We got some details below on what they intend to do, but for the most part, the finer details have not been revealed as to how the expansion will play out or all the little additions that players will encounter. But for what it's worth this looks to be one of the biggest additions to the game since it launched, so players will b getting some pretty awesome content once it finally drops.

Grand Desert Region Adventurers can explore mysterious temples and unravel treasure to discover more about the Black Spirit that lives in the desert.

The Grand Desert expansion also brings new quests and rewards for players One Year Anniversary Event To celebrate Black Desert Mobile's one year anniversary on December 8, a special in-game event, Black Spirit Complete Guide, will be held.

For a limited time, the event will give players special quests to level up quickly and unlock endgame content. Crystal of Dimensions The Crystal of Dimensions is a new attack and defense boost.

It can be crafted at the alchemy workshop, providing players with a new form of character progression. Carriage Upgrade Carriages now allow players to carry more goods. A new SS rank for Merchantry is also available, allowing players to get more resources in a single run. Returning User-care System The new returning user-care system allows returning Black Desert Mobile players to enjoy new content more easily. This questline helps players reach higher levels faster and are tied to silver rewards.