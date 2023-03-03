Black Desert Online Is Free For A Limited Time This Weekend Black Desert Online is now free until March 9th on PC as Pearl Abyss celebrates the game's seventh anniversary.

Pearl Abyss announced this week they will be giving you a chance to own Black Desert Online, totally free either through Steam or via their website. This isn't a joke, this is a chance for you to get the game absolutely free, as they are offering a 100% discount on Black Desert Online Traveler Edition, which includes the base game and additional content. They are also offering up a 70% discount on other packages on Steam running all the way through March 9th, and on the official website now through March 8th. This is all being done to mark the game's seventh anniversary, as new and returning players can commemorate it with celebratory login events happening every day. Not to mention, for a limited time, giving players an opportunity to get $160 worth of in-game rewards. We have more info on what you can get below.

"Adventurers can quickly level up their character via the recently opened Spring Season Servers, enabling new players to quickly catch up while existing players can bring their alts up to speed. Additionally, adventurers can now receive more Combat EXP from all life skill activities. For example, a level 56 character can now earn 7.7 times more Combat EXP through fishing. When the same character does fishing on the Spring Season Server, this EXP will be further multiplied by 3. Fishing takes on a significant role in the Spring Season by featuring an exclusive fish called the "Coleacanth". Once caught, it can be exchanged for various seasonal progression items, including the "Dreamy Crystal of Balance", which has the ability to perform guaranteed enhancement of Capotia accessories to the highest enhancement level of PEN (V). Adventurers can thus shorten the time spent on defeating monsters by fishing during down times on their journey in the Black Desert world."

"The new season's weekly quest has been improved by significantly reducing the number of monsters to be defeated to complete the quests. For example, the number of Gahaz Bandits to be exterminated has been reduced to 500 from the previous 5,000. Adventurers can expect to grow their characters even faster by taking advantage of the season's hot time and level-up rewards. Starting today, 300% of Combat EXP (for characters level 51 and above), 50% of Skill EXP, and 30% Life Skill EXP buffs will be applied to all season servers. For those who are completely new to the game, useful beginning items can be obtained at each level, including powerful PEN Tuvala Accessories."