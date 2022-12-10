Black Desert Reveals Major Update During Calpheon Ball Event

Pearl Abyss held an in-person Calpheon Ball in Long Beach, California, this evening with a major update to Black Desert revealed. Ovation Square played host to the event in whichever 200 fans gathered to check out the new addition on the way. Along with finally showing off and debuting the new twin class in Woosa and Maegu, they also highlighted the brand new Morning Light region coming to the game that will come with a lot of cool discoveries. We now know that the elder twin sister Maegu will launch on Black Desert Mobile on Tuesday, December 13th, while the younger twin Woosa will launch on both PC and consoles on Wednesday, December 14th. Here's more on both additions for you to check out.

"Dressed in traditional Korean attire exemplifying her roots in the new region Land of the Morning Light, her gentle, deceiving appearance is contrasted by a tough-as-nails inner persona. Woosa harnesses the power of ancient Taoist sorcery, enabling her to conjure powerful elemental attacks and spells using her magical fan. Comprising three key moves, Woosa is built to withstand and combat the toughest of foes."

When Woosa swings her fan, she creates a giant storm that circulates around her, inflicting heavy damage to surrounding enemies in a wide area. With its impressive range, it will be useful to defeat larger monsters and bosses. It's even more useful when combined with other skills. Cloudrise: Woosa creates a dark cloud above enemies' heads, causing extreme damage through rain and lightning. This skill becomes extra special when used successively. Players can both activate and cancel the skill instantly. When canceled, it creates a dark cloud at the target location to deal damage through rain and lightning. This can be used in combos for additional enemy damage.

"Arriving to Black Desert in 2023, Land of the Morning Light is a new region inspired by the Joseon Dynasty, Korea's last dynastic kingdom, and conceived from ancient myths passed down for generations. Think of myths such as Zeus and Olympus, King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, the Frog Princess, and the Pied Piper all in one place, and you'll be in The Land of the Morning Light. Players will be introduced to new NPCs, folklore, story quests, monsters, areas to explore, and creatures to interact with, such as Sangoon, the King of Tigers who rules the high mountains of Taebaek, and Duoksini, the commander of the Dokkebi. Also, the setting of Haso, which used to be the sole eastern civilization within the world of Black Desert, has completely been revamped to make it more accessible."