Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game Reveals First Expansion

Free League Publishing has a new expansion for Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game, set to come out sometime in early 2024.

Free League Publishing revealed this morning that there's a new expansion coming to Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game, the first major one since launch. The first major expansion for the game since it was released, this one will be called Fiery Angels and will put you in the middle of another hot case that you must unravel. The expansion is currently up for pre-order for $37, set to be released sometime in early 2024. We have more info on it for you here.

"Following the same deluxe format and packaging as the award-winning Case File 01: Electric Dreams, included in the Blade Runner RPG Starter Set, Case File 02: Fiery Angels features a new thrilling investigative scenario and a host of in-world handouts, photos, maps and more. This new investigation starts off with the Blade Runners assigned to question a suspect arrested while trying to infiltrate the Wallace Corporation Memory Vaults. The case leads the team down a perilous path that explores the boundaries of Replicant technology and its consequences. The player characters need to contend with an array of physical, mental, and moral challenges."

A beautifully illustrated and detailed scenario book with locations, characters, events, and leads to follow.

Eleven handouts, including a variety of in-world artifacts and Esper photos.

A custom manila envelope for the players to keep their evidence safe in.

Seven full-color maps and fourteen high-quality custom cards for non-player characters.

"A neon-noir wonderland that'll take your breath away ― one way or another. An evocative world of conflicts and contrasts that dares to ask the hard questions and investigate the powers of empathy, the poisons of fear, and the burdens of being human during inhumane times. An iconic and unforgiving playground of endless possibilities that picks you up, slaps you in the face and tells you to wake up. Time to live. Or time to die. The official Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game propels players into the streets of Los Angeles as Blade Runners with unique specialties, personalities – and memories. The RPG showcases the key themes of Blade Runner – science fiction action, corporate intrigue, existential character drama, and moral conflict."

