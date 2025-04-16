Posted in: Games, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Blade & Soul NEO

Blade & Soul: Neo Releases Moonwater Plains: Part Two

Blade & Soul: Neo has a new chapter of content out this week with Moonwater Plains: Part Two, as you take on rebelious pirates

Article Summary Discover Moonwater Plains: Part Two with new dungeons and bosses in Blade & Soul: Neo.

Battle the Blackram Marauders in new high-stakes, action-packed adventures.

Enjoy remastered graphics and action-based combat in Blade & Soul Neo.

Experience Infinite Windwalk for limitless exploration and unique character creation.

NCSoft has released a new update for the game Blade & Soul: Neo, as a brand new chapter of content is available with Moonwater Plains: Part Two. Continuing the story from the previous release, this all-new update gives players the opportunity to confront the corrupt pirate crew, the Blackram Marauders. This will take you to new areas you haven't explored yet, as well as two new dungeons to explore and three bosses to encounter and defeat. Players will also be getting some new levels of combat in both PvE and PvP action across the game. We have more details and a trailer for it here, as you can download the content now.

Moonwater Plains: Part Two

In Moonwater Plains, Pt. 2, the Blackram Marauders have intensified their stranglehold on the realm's coasts. From a secure harbor in the Moonwater Plains, they now threaten every nearby shipping lane and coastal village. Players will explore the region's coasts to uncover their growing influence with the goal of defeating the increased threat before the entire realm is threatened. Blade & Soul NEO players can explore two new dungeons, the major dungeon Bloodshade Harbor, where the Blackram East Fleet is anchored, and where they'll battle one of the highest-ranking officers in the entire Blackram gang, the boss, Fleet Captain Hae Mujin. In Cold Storage, a mini dungeon and one of the Blackram's smaller bases of operation, players will clash against the boss Winter Mane, a powerful beastlike humanoid with mechanized enhancements. An additional boss, the monstrous fish creature known as the Kaari Lord, appears when certain conditions are met.

Blade & Soul: Neo

Remastered Graphics and Animations: NCSOFT 's graphic overhaul of the original MMORPG highlights enhanced textures and lighting, improved animations, and more environmental details and atmosphere, taking full advantage of the Unreal Engine 4 toolkit.

's graphic overhaul of the original MMORPG highlights enhanced textures and lighting, improved animations, and more environmental details and atmosphere, taking full advantage of the Unreal Engine 4 toolkit. Unique Action-Based Combat: Blade & Soul NEO's action-based combat enables players to truly feel like a martial artist, with ability combos, counters, and flexible party roles. Likened to some of the combat systems traditionally found in fighting games, Blade & Soul NEO offers a real skill-based combat system.

Blade & Soul NEO's action-based combat enables players to truly feel like a martial artist, with ability combos, counters, and flexible party roles. Likened to some of the combat systems traditionally found in fighting games, Blade & Soul NEO offers a real skill-based combat system. New Customized Combat: Experience enhanced combat customization with more ways to expand one's own distinct fighting style. Through gameplay, players earn 'Skill Books' with unique benefits to build custom combat techniques.

Experience enhanced combat customization with more ways to expand one's own distinct fighting style. Through gameplay, players earn 'Skill Books' with unique benefits to build custom combat techniques. Infinite Windwalk and Limitless Exploration: Obtainable from the start, "Infinite Windwalk," once limited to a stamina bar, is now infinite! Infinite Windwalk (which includes both walking and sprinting) will whisk players into the air for a whole new form of long-form transportation.

Obtainable from the start, "Infinite Windwalk," once limited to a stamina bar, is now infinite! Infinite Windwalk (which includes both walking and sprinting) will whisk players into the air for a whole new form of long-form transportation. Deep Character Creation Tool: Players can create their own uniquely designed character with this highly customizable system, including stylizing character hair, facial structures, eye color, height, and body, and then export and share their character templates with other players.

Players can create their own uniquely designed character with this highly customizable system, including stylizing character hair, facial structures, eye color, height, and body, and then export and share their character templates with other players. Competitive PvP: Dungeon Raids: Blade & Soul NEO players can engage in numerous different PVP activities ranging from Field Combat to Faction Combat to organized 6v6 battlegrounds.

