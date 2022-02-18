BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Will Be Getting Rollback Netcode Support

Arc System Works made an interesting announcement this week as BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will be getting Rollback Netcode support. As it stands right now, the plan is to give the 2D crossover fighting game the new addition to its coding sometime in April 2022, as it will go into effect on Steam and PS4. The team didn't give much of an explanation as to what would be happening beyond this short message we have here, and the knowledge that they will start working out the kinks to it with a public test for the Steam version. Those tests will begin on February 23rd, 2022 at 3pm PT.

Fans will find Rollback Netcode enhancements to BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle's online play helpful for control inputs and allow players across multiple regions to battle it out together with smooth matches. Those who own the Steam version can take advantage of the Beta Testing period on Feb.23 onward and experience the implementation of Rollback Netcode first hand.

The ideal plan is to get as much of the testing done out of the way before mid-March so they can roll forward with the updates and implementation without having to push it back. We're guessing since this has been in the works for a while, they already have almost everything set in stone, so this is more or less about region testing. To basically see if someone playing BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle in California will have an issue playing against someone in, let's say, Florida. Or Quebec, or the UK, or Japan, or wherever else in the world people will be jumping onto the servers to play. With any luck, this will help make the BlazBlue esports community have an easier time holding tournaments and eliminate any latency and connection issues moving into the Spring and Summer months.