Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: bleach, Bleach: Rebirth Of Souls, Tamcosft

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Releases New Hisagi Trailer

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls has a new character trailer out now, one of several showing off members being added to the roster

Article Summary Bleach: Rebirth of Souls reveals Hisagi in new character trailer from Bandai Namco and Tamsoft.

The game launches March 21 on PC and consoles with iconic characters like Ichigo and Rukia.

Engage in action-packed 1-v-1 battles, wielding powerful sword abilities and unleashing special moves.

Master unique sword abilities, reverse fate, and awaken new powers to conquer your opponents.

Bandai Namco and developer Tamcosft dropped a new trailer for Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, this time showing off Hisagi as he is added to the roster. Over the past month, the team has slowly been showing off different members for the game as they continually build up the hype for this fighting title. X joins Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto, Shinji Hirako, Szayelaporro Grantz, Shunsui Kyoraku, and Sajin Komamura, who all recently got their own reveals. Enjoy the trailer above as the game arrives on March 21 for PC and consoles.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Awaken the blade within you and reverse your fate in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles with powerful sword abilities and characters from this legendary anime franchise. In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, players can engage in thrilling, action-packed battles with iconic characters from the legendary anime franchise, including Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). Players can use each character's moves, or Zanpakuto action, to knock down their opponent's reishi in a 1-v-1 action battle, reducing their konpaku, or overall health bar. After damaging their opponent, players can unleash key combos to destroy multiple konpaku and turn the tide of battle. Accumulate Fighting Spirit while attacking to enter an awakened state and unleash a special move.

Unleash Your Sword: Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character's unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies.

Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character's unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies. Defeat Enemies with a Single Strike: In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, a single strike can spell defeat for your opponent. Change the situation dramatically with the swing of your blade!

In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, a single strike can spell defeat for your opponent. Change the situation dramatically with the swing of your blade! Reverse Fate and Awaken Your Power: The more desperate the situation, the more powerful you become. Overturn the tide of battle and unlock new forms and new blades in the heat of battle to bring victory from the edge of defeat!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!