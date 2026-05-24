Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Outblast, Rhino Rock Studios

Outblast: Free-Flowing VR Shooter Will Release on June 4

Outblast is a frantic but free-flowing arcade shooter designed for VR and flatscreen platforms, set to be released on June 4, 2026

Article Summary Outblast launches June 4, 2026, delivering a frantic free-flowing arcade shooter on PC, SteamVR, Meta Quest, and more.

Battle across five deadly districts as interceptor pilot C11-28, stopping Typhon from corrupting Perseon-6’s core.

Use 360-degree movement to boost, blast, dodge traps, and survive relentless infected waves and elite boss fights.

Upgrade your ship with data fragments, chase 15 Steam achievements, and climb global leaderboards in Outblast.

Developer and publisher Rhino Rock Studios have revealed that their latest game, Outblast, will arrive this June. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a frantic but free-flowing arcade shooter designed for both flatscreen and VR, as you'll take a 360-degree approach to fighting off bad guys of all shapes and sizes, while also avoiding several different traps and obstacles. All you have to do is destroy anything infected by the virus and make it out before the whole thing collapses. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on June 4, 2026, for PC via Steam, as well as SteamVR, Meta Quest, Valve Index, and HTC Vive.

Outrun and Outwit Your Enemies In Outblast

You are the pilot of interceptor C11-28, and your mission is to defend the planet's core against infected constructs. Prepare for a fast-paced, out-and-out sci-fi shooter where anticipation, skill, and a smidgen of luck need to be on your side. A rogue viral intelligence known as Typhon is spreading through the system, corrupting entire districts and destabilizing the planetary core. Standard defenses have failed, and you are the system's only hope.

The mission ahead is perilous, but you must boost, blast, and survive nonstop combat in this frantic arcade shooter. Defend Perseon-6 from relentless infected waves before the core collapses. Battle legendary enemies across five deadly districts, upgrade your ship with collected data fragments to withstand increasingly powerful threats, and compete against players worldwide for the top spot on the leaderboard!

High-octane arcade frenzy: Boost, blast, and unleash devastating bombs as you tear through waves of enemies in a relentless, adrenaline-fueled arcade shooter.

Boost, blast, and unleash devastating bombs as you tear through waves of enemies in a relentless, adrenaline-fueled arcade shooter. Destroy five elite bosses: Defend the core of Perseon-6 and its districts against Hydra, Gorgon, Minotaur, Siren and Typhon.

Defend the core of Perseon-6 and its districts against Hydra, Gorgon, Minotaur, Siren and Typhon. Power up to dominate: Upgrade your ship in the heat of battle, collect valuable data fragments, and evolve into an unstoppable force of destruction.

Upgrade your ship in the heat of battle, collect valuable data fragments, and evolve into an unstoppable force of destruction. Rise through the ranks: Compete against friends, enemies and other players in a race to the top on global leaderboards.

Compete against friends, enemies and other players in a race to the top on global leaderboards. Unlock 15 Steam achievements: Prove your skills with flawless runs, lightning-fast speed laps, massive kill streaks, and ultimate combo clears.

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