Pokémon TCG To Release Ampharos Ex & Lucario Ex Battle Decks Pokémon TCG has announced the upcoming release of the Ampharos ex & Lucario ex Battle Decks coming to stores in May 2023.

The Pokémon TCG has announced two new boxes that will feature new Pokémon ex as SV (Scarlet & Violet!) Black Star promos. There will be an Ampharos ex Battle Deck and a Lucario ex Battle Deck. Each deck will include respective an Ampharos ex or Lucario ex SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, a rule booklet, a single-player playmat, damage counters, a metallic coin, a deck box, and a code card. These will be released on May 5th and will retail for $9.99. These are new promo cards for the Scarlet & Violet era.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first and second quarter of 2023:

Mimikyu ex Box (available March 3, 2023): Includes four booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Mimikyu ex, and one foil promo card featuring Greavard. It will retail for $19.99.

2022 World Championship Decks (available March 3, 2023): Each of these products will include a 60-card World Championships deck and items from the 2022 World Championships, including a booklet, pin, coin, deck box, playmat, and poster. The four available decks include the ADP Deck, Shape of Mew Deck, Cheryl Again Deck, and Ice Rider Palkia Deck, which are based on the decks of the Championship winners. They are $14.99 each.

Klara Premium Tournament Collection (available March 24, 2023): Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99.

Cyrus Premium Tournament Collection (available March 24, 2023): Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99.

The first set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more. Crown Zenith Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin

Includes a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99. Origin Forme Palkia League Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes three Origin Forme Palkia V, two Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, one Radiant Freninja, a 6o-card deck, rule booklet, damage counter dice, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card. It will retail for $29.99.