PDP Reveals Spring 2023 Collection Of Gaming Accessories PDP has revealed multiple new gaming items from their Spring 2023 collection, including Zelda and Mario gear, and an Xbox controller.

PDP took some time today to reveal several new items coming to their shop as they showed off the new Spring 2023 Collection of accessories. Among the items in here is an amazing Afterglow Wave Wired Controller specifically for Xbox, as you can see it light up below. They've also added a number of Nintendo Switch items for both Super Mario Bros. and The Legend Of Zelda, as they gear up for the new game on the way and bank off the movie out in theaters. We have images and a rundown of everything revealed below.

Afterglow Wave Wired Controller for Xbox

Take your Xbox gaming to the next level with the Afterglow Wave Wired Controller, featuring millions of color combinations and customizable settings. With programmable back buttons, textured grips, and the ability to make rapid adjustments, this officially licensed controller provides improved accuracy and all-day comfort, and the included 8-foot USB-C cable allows you to easily show off your true colors.

REMATCH Wireless & Wired Controllers for Nintendo Switch

Featuring customizable features, built-in 3.5mm jack for USB-chat, and audio controls on the D-pad. With paddle-style programmable back buttons and interchangeable faceplates, this officially licensed controller allows for endless customization and compatibility with other REMATCH and Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controllers allowing you to truly redesign your gaming experience.

AIRLITE Wired Headset for Nintendo Switch

Experience all-day comfort and immersive gameplay with the AIRLITE Wired Headset, officially licensed for Nintendo®. With finely-tuned audio through 40mm drivers and a noise-canceling mic, this lightweight headset provides a sleek and affordable option for gamers looking for a high-quality gaming experience.

PDP Travel Case & Travel Case PLUS Carrying Cases for Nintendo Switch

Get ready for on-the-go Nintendo Switch gaming with the stylish Nintendo Switch Premium Console Case. Made of soft canvas and featuring a zipper, this case holds up to 14 game cards and includes 1 cleaning cloth, making it the perfect all-in-one accessory for your Switch.