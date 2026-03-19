Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Blue Mary, Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Blue Mary Joins Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Next Week

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has revealed the latest character coming to the roster as Blue Mary will join the fray next week

Article Summary Blue Mary joins Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves as DLC, debuting next week with her signature grappling moves.

Her story ties into Geese Howard's legacy and features a new single-player RPG-style episode in South Town.

The game introduces the innovative REV System, offering fresh offensive options and battle strategies.

Classic Fatal Fury mechanics return with evolved controls, appealing to both newcomers and series veterans.

SNK has brought back another classic character to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as Blue Mary will join the roster as a new DLC character next week. Making her debut clear back in Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final Victory, the special agent joins the King of Fighters tournament after hearing of a new plan tied to Geese Howard's legacy and the Sacred Scrolls. Enjoy the trailer and info here as she will be a part of the Season 2 Pass and as a stand-alone purchase on March 26, 2026.

Blue Mary Has Arrives To Take Everyone Down

Special agent active in South Town. With another case under her belt, Blue Mary decides to take some much-needed time off—until Geese's legacy and the Sacred Scrolls force an about-face. Knowing that duty calls, she revs her motorbike and rides into investigative action once more, inescapable Commando Sambo at the ready. Foes beware—get caught in her web, and all you can do is pray that you'll walk away in one piece. Apply pressure with a variety of grappling techniques, from dexterous throws to crushing submissions, in adrenaline-charged contests that only City of the Wolves can deliver.

Arcade Mode: Word of Geese's legacy and the Sacred Scrolls compel Blue Mary to take part in the King of Fighters, the martial arts tournament held by the mysterious Stroheim.

Word of Geese's legacy and the Sacred Scrolls compel Blue Mary to take part in the King of Fighters, the martial arts tournament held by the mysterious Stroheim. Episodes of South Town: Blue Mary's single-player RPG adventure sees her investigate the disappearance of young Marky after a call from SWAT officer and guardian Kevin Rian. A case of foul play? Who knows…

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

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