The Replacer Returns For Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Peter Stormare returns as The Replacer for the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ads, as the game will be released next month

Celebrity Replacers like Huda Mustafa, Jake Paul, Terry Crews, and Nikki Glazer join the action-packed ad.

Black Ops 7 is set in 2035, thrusting players into a world of chaos, psychological warfare, and sci-fi tech.

Experience an exciting Co-op Campaign, new multiplayer maps, and the next chapter of Round-Based Zombies.

The latest promo for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 brings back a familiar face, as The Replacer returns to do your job for you while you play the game. Peter Stormare returns to the role in a brand-new commercial that you'll see running over the next few weeks, along with some friends who have taken on the job as well, including Huda Mustafa, Jake Paul, Terry Crews, and Nikki Glazer. Enjoy the promo here as the game is stil on track to be released on November 14, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Replacer

The Replacer heads to space, filling in for some of humanity's finest and brightest as they attempt to populate a new colony on Mars. A tongue-in-cheek play on the Blue Origin celebrity space adventure we saw unfold this year, but this time things go sideways… Our favorite character is forced to call in "Replacer replacers" to cover for him while he's stuck in orbit, and ensure everybody is able to get proper Black Ops 7 play time.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

For the first time in Call of Duty history, developers Treyarch and Raven Software are bringing players Black Ops titles back-to-back with the confirmation of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by conflict and psychological warfare following the narrative events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. With cutting-edge technology in hand, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else. Squad up with friends or play solo in the innovative Co-op Campaign, harness near-future weaponry in the signature Multiplayer mode packed with brand-new maps, and descend into the next twisted chapter of Round-Based Zombies in the heart of the Dark Aether.

