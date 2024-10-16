Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Disco Elysium, Longdue

Longdue Announces Disco Elysium Spiritual Successor

Indie developer Longdue has annoucned work on a new RPG title that will serve as a spiritual successor to the game Disco Elysium

UK indie game developer and publisher Longdue has announced they are working on a new RPG title that will serve as a spiritual successor to Disco Elysium. The game itself has no official title as of yet, but what we do know is that the studio has raised a sizeable seed investment to create an RPG designed to carry on the legacy of the insanely popular indie game, which will be worked on by a new team with veteran talent from Bungie, Rockstar, and Brave At Night. We have more details about the work being done from the company's announcement below.

Disco Elysium Spiritual Successor

Longdue's debut RPG explores the delicate interplay between the conscious and subconscious, the seen and unseen. Set in a world where choices ripple between the character's psyche and environment, players will navigate a constantly shifting landscape, shaped by both internal and external forces. The game introduces a groundbreaking 'psychogeographic RPG' mechanic, where every decision reshapes both the world and the characters that inhabit it. In this experience, the lines between the mind and the environment blur, colliding and transforming with each choice, leading players through an ever-evolving narrative landscape.

While Longdue's debut project draws from the creative energy and legacy of Disco Elysium and other beloved RPGs, like Planescape: Torment, it's also crafted to stand independently as a meaningful addition to the RPG genre. Longdue is committed to making games that carry the weight of thoughtful design and engaging storytelling, positioning the studio as a steady, dependable voice in RPG development. Longdue aims to create games that resonate emotionally and intellectually. The studio is here to build a reputation for consistently delivering quality, with a focus on depth and narrative integrity. This is just the beginning of Longdue's journey to become a trusted name in the greater RPG canon.

"At Longdue, we're inspired by decades of classic RPGs, from Ultima and Wizardry, through Fallout and Planescape, to the justifiably adored Disco Elysium," said Narrative Director Grant Roberts. "We're excited to continue that legacy with another narrative-first, psychological RPG, where the interplay between inner worlds and external landscapes is the beating heart of the experience. We're building a world-class team for a world-class game that will tell a world-class story, and we can't wait to show you more."

"We are excited to back the work of an incredible team of creative talent and support the development of a new type of narrative-first video game experience and associated technology to improve the creation of these games across the video game industry," said Longdue investor representative Riaz Moola.

