Blind Fate: Edo No Yami Receives Mid-September Release Date

Indie publisher 101XP, along with developer Troglobytes Games, has revealed an official release date for Blind Fate: Edo no Yami. The game has looked pretty cool as you fight in a specific era of Japan that has been transformed with machines at every turn, which you will be slicing your way through as you traverse the country. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will drop onto PC via Steam, GOG, and 101XP's system, as well as on all three major consoles on September 15th, 2022.

In Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, players enter a dark and machine-filled Edo period as the Shogunate rules Japan, with their power and prestige rooted deep within society. Your mantra? Follow orders, obey your overlords, and kill. That was up until your sight was taken away in a deadly conflict, now nothing is what it seems. As you re-awaken, the balance of life changes in an instant. Relying solely on your damaged sensors, learn to survive and heed the advice of your mentor – Become stronger and dive head-first through a path of rage in this insane and fantastical world of cybernetics and ancient mythology. Everything you once knew is turned upside down, as you relearn everything that made you a skilled, samurai assassin. Will you succumb to the loss of your eyesight or will you overcome your difficulties, trust in your newfound technology, and defeat all those you meet in the crossroads during this tale of Blind Fate? Your sensors pierce the curtain of the past. Without your eyesight, you must use sound, smell, and heat to explore the world, uncovering centuries of lore and guiding Yami on his vengeful, story-driven journey as ancient memories pave the way to see the present.

Discover your new found abilities to detect your enemies and identify their weak spots, then crush them with lightning speed. Even blind, you are unstoppable!

Make use of 'The Mask of the Oni' which creates a simulation of the world around you. Tread carefully however: all you remember has changed and data from both past and present can either lead you to victory or deceive you with echoes of memories that no longer exist.

Discover the story of dozens of robotic versions of Japanese folklore creatures. Find their weaknesses, let metal meet metal, and destroy each one with devastating finishers!