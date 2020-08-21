Blizzard Releases Warcraft Arena World Championship BFA Circuit

Blizzard has released details this week about the upcoming Warcraft Arena World Championship and the teams in the BFA Circuit. After weeks of competition, the organizers have rounded it down to sixteen of the best AWC teams from both North America and Europe. Those teams are Cloud9, Wildcard Gaming, Spacestation Gaming, XSET, Golden Guardians, nLite, M2KC, Diablolus, ????, ABC, Charlotte Phoenix, Bergen Boys, Turtle, F2K MyWay, Unitas, and Coffin Dance. They will compete in the very last stage of the AWC "Battle for Azeroth" season, which will air live every weekend for the next four weeks beginning August 22nd at 10am PT only the Warcraft YouTube page.

The event will be cast by Eiya, Ziqo, Sipatease, and Venruki, all of whom will be doing it remotely due to COVID-19 putting the entire tournament online as opposed to making this a part of a major tournament somewhere on either side of the pond. We'll see how all these teams do remotely from their own locations and not having their opponents nearby, but so far, most of Blizzard's games have been running respectfully well with few issues.

The top Arena teams in North America and Europe have emerged after a grueling four week-long season of open bracket AWC Cups. They have proven themselves worthy, and now face their biggest challenge. The eight best teams from each region will enter a Round Robin tournament where they will face each of the other teams in their region once in a best-of-five series. After four weeks of circuit play the teams with the best results will move onto the Regional Finals where the best team from North America and Europe will be determined.