Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, BlizzCon 2023

Blizzard Reveals Details For BlizzCon 2023 Tickets

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed new information about BlizzCon 2023, as the event returns to physical form in Anaheim this year.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped new details today about BlizzCon 2023, as they revealed a few details and when tickets will be up for sale. The team is making a big deal about their return to a physical event while still trying not to give away details of what they have planned. Right now, we know they are claiming this will be a "one-of-a-kind immersive experience" in which they are looking to bring the worlds of their games to life for attendees. These include Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch, as it sounds like they will have new massive installations, art, and spaces to hang out in. This is nothing new for BlizzCon events in the past, we just need to see what it will look like.

We also know the first wave of tickets will drop on July 8th, at 10am PT via AXS, with the second wave coming on July 22nd, at 10 am PT. General admission will run you $300 and get you a live ticket, in-game goodies, a backpack, and early access to the event's store. There's also a Portal Pass running $800 that will get you all that, plus the ability to go through a different registration and security line, a Poral Pass Lounge with special additions, and early entrance to the Anaheim Convention Center. We have a couple of quotes from organizers below, as we're now waiting for details to be revealed.

"We are so excited to be welcoming everyone back to Anaheim for BlizzCon 2023," said April McKee, executive producer of BlizzCon. "This year, we are doubling down on the community experience for both in-person and virtual attendees, with beautiful, immersive activations throughout the Anaheim Convention Center, as well as providing all BlizzCon on-stage content for free via livestream for our global community. We have so many exciting things planned and we can't wait to see everyone there!"

"Gaming is about making connections with others, creating memories, and above all else, having fun–BlizzCon is our celebration of that," said Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment. "Our players are at the heart of what makes BlizzCon great, and whether our players are attending in person or joining us virtually, we're looking forward to showing them what's next for Blizzard."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!