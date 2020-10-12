Blizzard Reveals The Hearthstone 2020 World Championship Competitors

Over the weekend, Blizzard officially confirmed the final set of competitors who will be in the Hearthstone 2020 World Championship. The Grandmasters 2020 Season 2 has officially ended as of Sunday evening, giving us three more players who have secured spots in the tournament. Those three are Pramet "Bankyugi" Putchakan, Jaromir "Jarla" Vyskočil, and Jerome "Monsanto" Faucher. They will join the group of people below to compete between December 12th-13th, totally online, but not before they secure some final participants. The final Chinese competitor will be decided on November 15th, as well as the first EMEA Battlegrounds Cup taking place on October 16th-18th, as well as Masters Tour Online: Madrid from October 23rd-25th.

In Americas, Jerome "Monsanto" Faucher's path through the playoffs was full of challenges. The number 1 seed in Group B secured difficult victories against Mihai "Lnguagehackr" Dragalin and Luke "NoHandsGamer" Kooken to make it to the Top 4. On day 2, Monsanto once again faced close matches as David "killinallday" Acosta forced him to a 3-2 final, before facing off against ETC in an intense back and forth final before securing the 3-2 score to advance to the 2020 World Championship.

In Asia-Pacific, Pramet "Bankyugi" Putchakan went into Playoffs in second place for Group A and initially fell to first place Jung-Soo "Surrender" Kim. He battled his way back to the Top 4 after defeating Sato "glory" Kenta, the Season 1 champion. Bankyugi secured his spot at the World Championship after taking down 2018 World Champion Wei-Lin "Tom60229" Chen 3-2.

In Europe, Jaromir "Jarla" Vyskočil entered Playoffs as the top seed in Group B, and quickly asserted is dominance after a stunning 3-0 victory over Theo "Felkeine" Dumont and 3-2 over Zakarya "xBlyzes" Hail. The Top 4 proved no different, as he made short-order of Linh "Seiko" Nguyen in another 3-0 sweep before defeating Thijs "Thijs" Molendijk 3-1 to secure the final European spot at the 2020 World Championship.