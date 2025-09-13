Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Blood Bowl 3, cyanide studio

Blood Bowl 3 Has Added Vampires As Part Of Season Ten

The vampires have made their way into Blood Bowl 3, so we're going to be playing a lot of night games as part of Season Ten

Article Summary Vampire team joins Blood Bowl 3 in Season Ten, bringing new abilities and night game mechanics.

Enjoy the Sylvania's Harvest solo mode featuring Vampires, Undead, and Necromantic Horrors.

Season 10 introduces a tiering system, stricter team requirements, and matchmaking updates.

Redraft every eight matches, legendary rewards, and a ban on Mega-Stars in the Official Ladder.

Nacon and Cyanide Studio have launched Season Ten for Blood Bowl 3, as the new Vampire faction has joined the field. Vampires bring their own set of abilities to the game, as you'll see yourself playing at night a lot, using a combination of beasts, romantic vamps, and human servants. You can read the full details below as the season is officially live.

Blood Bowl 3 – Season Ten

On the field, vampires are quite formidable: strong, fast, agile, and capable of regenerating their wounds. Thanks to their Hypnotic Gaze skill, they can render an opponent powerless and break through the defence line. However, due to their Bloodlust trait, vampires sometimes give in to their urges by feeding off their team's human servants. A good coach must find the right balance when building their team to prevent their powerful vampires from turning the rest of the team into mid-match snacks! Throughout Season Ten, players will be able to take part in Sylvania's Harvest, a competition between three teams from Sylvania: the Vampires, the Undead, and the Necromantic Horrors. This solo seasonal mode allows players to try the new faction for free and get a chance to obtain rewards, including a legendary skin.

New Content

New Team : The Vampire team is now available.

: The Vampire team is now available. New Star Player : Count Luthor von Drakenborg.

: Count Luthor von Drakenborg. New Community Event: Sylvania's Harvest Season, against AI opponents.

Arena

New tiering system introduced for Season 10.

Teams can no longer register with 10 players and a Star Player only, minimum 11 players required.

Feedback added to prevent rookie teams from registering.

Eternal League

New pitches added to Eternal League matches.

AI team player customizations now reflect player levels.

Match

Pass arrow added when using the On the Ball skill.

skill. New animation for Guffle Pussmaw's Star Player special rule.

Official Ladder

Redraft is now required every eight matches.

Redraft budget cap increased to 1,400,000.

Unredrafted teams remain separated from redrafted ones.

Matchmaking improvements: Maximum SR difference introduced to avoid extreme gaps. Maximum TV difference added, scaling faster than SR to balance coach skill and SR gain/loss.

Win streak bonus now stops once you reach Platinum.

Mega-Stars are now banned from the Official Ladder.

