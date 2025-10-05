Posted in: eSports, Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant Champions, veto

Valorant Reveals Latest Agent Veto During Champions Grand Finals

We finally got a look at the latest agent coming to Valorant during the Grand Finals in Paris, as Veto will arrive in a few days

Article Summary Riot Games unveils new Sentinel agent Veto during Valorant Champions Grand Finals in Paris.

Veto's unique kit can nullify enemy abilities, favoring gunplay over heavy utility strategies.

Abilities include a mutation trap, teleport vortex, utility-destroying Interceptor, and debuff immunity Ultimate.

Developer Nicholas Smith reveals Veto is designed to shake up meta and bolster defensive playstyles.

A few hours ago, during the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Paris, Riot Games revealed its latest character coming to the roster in the form of the Sentinel, Veto. Players will essentially have access to a mutated agent that can cancel out several abilities and tech. They're not invincible, and they can't cancel everything, but they're going to become a hot asset for those who are tired of the current meta and want to shut it down instantly. We have more details from the developers about him below, and a brief interview from Riot with Valorant game designer Nicholas Smith, as the character will be added on October 7, 2025.

Valorant – Veto

Empowered by an unstoppable DNA mutation, Senegalese enforcer Veto defies the rules of engagement by nullifying his opponent's powers and technology. On Veto's battlefield, gunplay is your only guarantee.

Chokehold: EQUIP a viscous fragment of your mutation. FIRE to throw. The fragment deploys upon impact, creating a trap to hold enemies in place. Held enemies are Deafened and Decayed. Enemies can destroy the trap before activation.

Crosscut: EQUIP a vortex. FIRE to place on the ground. While in range and looking at the vortex, REACTIVATE to teleport to the vortex. During the BUY PHASE, the vortex can be reclaimed to be REDEPLOYED.

Interceptor: EQUIP an Interceptor. FIRE to place the Interceptor at projected location. Once placed, RE-USE to activate. Once active, it will destroy any utility that would BOUNCE off a player and/or be destroyed naturally by gunfire. Enemies can destroy the Interceptor.

Evolution: INSTANTLY begin to fully mutate, gaining a combat stim, regeneration, and becoming IMMUNE to all forms of debuffs.

Nicholas Smith Discusses Veto

What were your goals behind Veto's design?

Veto's kit centers on anti-utility, aiming to give players a stronger foothold on defense. A lot of the time, teams play for retakes and while this can be an effective strategy, we wanted to provide an option to hold your ground. In addition to the systemic changes that we have made, like reducing utility sizes, Veto offers an agent-specific toolkit to help players control and defend sites more confidently.

How would you describe Veto's gameplay style?

Veto is bold. His setups are highly adaptable, shifting based on how opponents play over time. His teleport, for example, offers strong repositioning potential that gives players a fallback option to regroup, reposition, and stay in control. And I would say that his boldness really shines in his ultimate, which is a moment to play with confidence, even a bit of brashness. Veto can function like a traditional defensive Sentinel, or you can take a more aggressive approach to create space and make plays. We're excited to see how players get creative with him, the possibilities are wide open.

How do you think Veto will shake up the current meta?

Veto will definitely shake things up, particularly in how teams approach utility. Across all levels of play, sites often become utility-heavy zones, and Veto is designed to push back against that, especially with his ultimate. He can tank Brimstone's ult, eat a Raze rocket, and keep fighting. Even when enemies know he's ulted, it forces them to rethink their approach and engage more carefully.

