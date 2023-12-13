Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: Blue Archive

Blue Archive Releases Next Rabbit Of Caerbannog Chapter

Nexon has released a new update for Blue Archive today, giving you a new chapter of content for their current Rabbit Of Caerbannog story.

Nexon has released a new update for the mobile RPG Blue Archive today that adds a new piece of content, as we have a new chapter for the Rabbit Of Caerbannog saga. We won't pretend to know everything going on in this game. The last time we tried to go down the rabbit hole (pun intended), we got about as confused at this as trying to understand the entire plot to Kingdom Hearts. But essentially, this is a chapter is a small piece to another storyline that's part of a bigger thread, and this is just the latest release. We have more details about it below from the team as the content is now live.

Blue Archive – Vol. 4, Rabbit of Caerbannog: Chapter 2

In Vol. 4, Rabbit of Caerbannog Chapter 2, We Were RABBITs!, Sensei will once again join the RABBIT Squad of the SRT Academy and help them navigate the challenges ahead. Following the events of "Rabbit of Caerbannog Chapter 1," the RABBIT Squad have returned to their daily lives, only to be reunited with a shadow from their past. Supported by the Sensei and students of various academies, the RABBIT Squad will face their past and work to uphold justice amidst unfolding conspiracies. To expand the world of Blue Archive even further, Kivotos welcomes the addition of Explosive-type Special student from the Red Winter Federal Academy, Minori. Her distinctive feature lies in her personalized, powerful move, or EX-skill, that not only deals a high damage output, but can further increase the damage dealt by spending additional Costs. SRT Academy students Miyako and Saki, featured in the new main story update, will also be returning for Pick-Up.

To celebrate the story update, Blue Archive is hosting a variety of events for players across Kivotos. During the "Balancing Schale's Books with the General Student Council" event, players can complete missions and commissions to earn event tokens, which can be traded in for cosmetics, game-changing items and more until Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 1:59 AM UTC. Meanwhile, there will also be an Event Prize Exchange House where players can acquire rare currencies such as Nimrud and Rohonc to raise the level of their students. Adding to the excitement, 3 Days/Week Workplace Improvement Missions will also be available until Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 1:59 AM UTC. During this time, players can earn rewards such as Minori's Woodworking Workbench for their personal Cafe, a place where players can interact with their students, and 10 Recruitment Tickets for completing various tasks, such as advancing in the main story, using AP and defeating enemies.

