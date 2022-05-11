Bobby Moynihan Joins ILMxLAB Panel At Star Wars Celebration

ILMxLAB announced today that they will be joined by SNL alum and Tales from The Galaxy's Edge actor Bobby Moynihan at Star Wars Celebration. The actor will be joining one of two panels hosted by the video game developer, which explores a galaxy far far away in VR. Basically, its' gonna be a roundtable about the making of the game, and Moynihan is most likely there to discuss the voice acting side of things. We have more info on both panels below.

Bobby Moynihan, who voices Seezelslak, will be joining the panel with Jose Perez III, director of the experience, in addition to other key talent that brought the experience to life. Title: Go Beyond the Spires in Virtual Reality: Making of ILMxLAB's Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

Take a look behind the curtains with the creators of Star Wars: Tales from The Galaxy's Edge, the virtual reality experience that transports you to the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost, lets you visit Seezelslak's Cantina, and explore the wilds of Batuu. Panelists: Bobby Moynihan (Seezelslak), Jose Perez III (Director), Alyssa Finley (Producer), Ross Beeley (Writer), Marissa Martinez-Hoadley (Quality Assurance Lead)

Holly Frey Date, Time, and Stage: Friday, May 27th at 3:30PM PT on the Galaxy Stage Additionally, key talent from ILMxLAB will join together on the University Stage on Saturday afternoon of the conference for an intimate conversation about their paths to a galaxy far, far away. Title: Step Inside Our Stories: Careers & Journeys of the Women at ILMxLAB

Step Inside Our Stories: Careers & Journeys of the Women at ILMxLAB Description: Women from experience design, gameplay engineering, quality assurance and development operations speak about their career journeys at Lucasfilm and ILMxLAB, working in the interactive space, and their roles and projects at ILMxLAB.

Marissa Martinez-Hoadley, Emily Burch, Karessa Bowens, Rachel Radeztsky Host: Jenny Ely

Jenny Ely Date, Time, and Stage: Saturday, May 28th at 12:30PM PT on the University Stage