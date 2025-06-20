Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance, Young Dirty Bastard

SEGA Teams With Young Dirty Bastard For New Shinobi Merch

SEGA has teamed up with rapper Young Dirty Bastard for a brand new collab centered around the new Shinobi game on the way

SEGA has announced a new team-up with rapper Young Dirty Bastard, as they are collaborating on some new merchandise for Shinobi: Art of Vengeance. First off, several items featuring the artwork you see here will be available at Hot Topic, which coincide with a new single the artist made for the game, which will be coming out shortly. We have more details of both below, as the game is still set for release on August 29, 2025.

Dirty Magic x Shinobi

Dirty Magic, YDB's upcoming apparel brand, will launch limited release merchandise collection themed around the Shinobi franchise, including the highly anticipated 2D action platformer Shinobi: Art of Vengeance. Fans will be able to purchase the on-demand merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, and more, beginning today, Friday, June 20, only at Hot Topic for a limited time.

New Original Shinobi Music by YDB

In addition to the Shinobi merchandise, fans will also get to experience "The Path Just Begun" a new original song produced by YDB, to celebrate the established franchise. Slated for an official release later this summer, "The Path Just Begun" will be available to fans across music streaming platforms soon.

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

The Oboro Clan, led by Joe Musashi, had long defended the world from evil. Until one day, fate took a tragic turn, as a dark force struck his village and burned it to the ground, with the deadly curse placed upon his clan remaining. Left with nothing, his sole focus becomes defeating those responsible for burning his village to the ground – Lord Ruse and the ENE Corp. However, the path ahead holds many challenges, for Lord Ruse wields a powerful stolen artifact that grants him immortality. Nothing and no one can stand in his way… or can they?

The iconic Shinobi returns in an all-new 2D action platformer with a unique hand-drawn look created by the team behind the hit brawler Streets of Rage 4. Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi, master of the ninja arts. After finding your village burned to the ground and your clan turned into stone, you must set off on a quest for vengeance, ready to face an unparalleled evil and avenge your clan.

Execute The Ninja Arts With Precision: Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes.

Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes. Master The Way Of The Shinobi: Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths.

Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths. Journey Through a Stylistic New World: Venture through more than a dozen unique and visually striking stages, from military bases to a scorching desert, challenging platforming puzzles, and hidden secrets.

